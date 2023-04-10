Farming While Black: Endangered Species Act 2023 Farm Bill, "Can We Just Grow Some Food?" by Khubaka, Michael Harris

1/2 of 1 percent of California Ag Industries and the same approach, same outcome, same paradigm must change. Ready and Forward

Ever wonder why when you walk through a grocery store there is no section for Black Soul Food or Pan African?



Italian, Korean, Mexican, Russian, Indian, Chinese, Kosher, Halal, etc. but nothing for people of African Descent, in 2023, interesting. As the playing field suppose to be level.



Well, California Black Producers in the #1 Ag Economy, $350+ Billion Dollar Annual California Agriculture Working Landscape 1/2 of 1 percent of the California Agriculture and the with still no representation west of the Rocky Mountains.



People of African Descent are endangered species if any reasonable standard applicable, save, "The Peoples Department."



Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. was the "African Founding Father of California" he is buried in Mission Delores and a central alley in the Financial District is named for him, however his "Golden Legacy" best summarizes the ongoing plight of "Farming While Black" disparaged, despised and distressed by a system designed to do what it do.



Together, we can change this current reality to form a more perfect union and provide better health outcomes in our communities.



San Francisco, CA ~ The wealthiest man in all of 1848 California was first elected Treasurer of San Francisco, builder of the first elegant San Francisco Hotel, builder of the Port of San Francisco and shipping warehouse, builder of the first public school in California, owner of first S.F. Urban Agriculture project, Yerba Buena Gardens and owner of 35,000+ acre Leidesdorff Ranch in Sacramento Valley, Gold Rush District.



For decades, primary source documentation showcased during our conversation highlighting California Black Farmers and Agriculturalists: Endangered Species, since Colton Hall, Monterey.



The elegant venue of the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco enjoys an artful address, with the Museum of the African Diaspora conveniently located within the hotel, featuring rich history of African art and culture, few want to know.



The Museum of the African Diaspora connects all people through the celebration and exploration of the art, culture and history of the African Diaspora. MoAD promotes, explores, and appreciates the contributions people of African descent have made across the globe.



By reminding us that Africa is the birthplace of humankind, MoAD seeks to transform the way we perceive each other and ourselves. MoAD celebrates how we all, as one world, have changed and influenced the history and cultures of the African Diaspora.



MoAD’s goal is to foster a greater understanding of human history and promote cross-cultural communication. As a first voice museum, MoAD will capture the essence of the African Diaspora experiences.



“Restoring Agriculture as the Foundation of African Culture” begins an exciting new chapter this weekend by highlighting the importance of participating in the 2023 Census of Agriculture, National Agriculture Statistical Service ~ USDA.



Shyaam M. Shabaka, MPH, Founder/Executive Director, EcoVillage Farm Learning Center, will explore the history of African American farmers from 1865 to the present, highlighting some of the watershed events during this period.



David Roach, Director, Mo' Better Foods, will describe current challenges in organizing community support for African American farmers.



Michael Harris, California Director, Black Agriculture Working Group will reconnect struggles of our national membership and clients with the USDA and the current 2007 Farm Bill legislation.



A question and answer period follows this panel discussion and an opportunity for Farm and Ranch producers, especially socially advantaged producers, to demonstrate civic responsibility by filling out the 2023 Census of Agriculture, made possible by USDA~National Agriculture Statistical Service