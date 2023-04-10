From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

People's Park Berkeley 54th Anniversary Celebration

Date:

Sunday, April 23, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

People's Park

Location Details:

People's Park, Berkeley

(corner of Telegraph and Dwight Way, behind Amoeba Music)

People’s Park 54th Anniversary

(in memory of Michael Delacour)

Sunday, April 23, 2023, 11 AM to 7 PM



Climate Event, Yukon Hannibal and Drummers, Welcome by Eddie and talk about Michael, Jordan Huez, Speakers, Hali Hammer and Randy Berge, Max Ventura, dress, and George Franklin, Marika Sage, Speakers, Vixi Boo, Speakers – Aidan Hill, Cheryl Davila, others, Driftwood Dave duo, Speakers – Alan Haber, Odile Hugonot, others, Evelie Delfino Såles Posch, Carol Denney, Speakers, Afterthought, Andrea Mallis, astrologer, FiLTHMiLK, Speakers – Russ and others, Andrea Prichett group, Speakers, Jazmin, Speakers, Gurschach, Closing