People's Park Berkeley 54th Anniversary Celebration
Date:
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
People's Park
Location Details:
People's Park, Berkeley
(corner of Telegraph and Dwight Way, behind Amoeba Music)
(corner of Telegraph and Dwight Way, behind Amoeba Music)
People’s Park 54th Anniversary
(in memory of Michael Delacour)
Sunday, April 23, 2023, 11 AM to 7 PM
Climate Event, Yukon Hannibal and Drummers, Welcome by Eddie and talk about Michael, Jordan Huez, Speakers, Hali Hammer and Randy Berge, Max Ventura, dress, and George Franklin, Marika Sage, Speakers, Vixi Boo, Speakers – Aidan Hill, Cheryl Davila, others, Driftwood Dave duo, Speakers – Alan Haber, Odile Hugonot, others, Evelie Delfino Såles Posch, Carol Denney, Speakers, Afterthought, Andrea Mallis, astrologer, FiLTHMiLK, Speakers – Russ and others, Andrea Prichett group, Speakers, Jazmin, Speakers, Gurschach, Closing
For more information: https://peoplespark.org/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 10, 2023 7:21PM
