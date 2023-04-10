Sit-in at Another Planet's HQ in Berkeley to save Castro Theater

Date:

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Press Conference

Organizer/Author:

Michael Petrelis

Location Details:

APE Headquarters

1815 Fourth Street, near Hearst

Berkeley, CA

For Immediate Release



Sit-In at Another Planet HQ in Berkeley to Save Fixed Castro Theater Seating



Members of FACT, the Friends & Allies of the Castro Theater, will stage a one-hour sit-in protest this week at the headquarters of Another Planet Entertainment, the live music company managing the historic theater.



WHAT: Sit-in



DATE: Thursday, April 13



TIME: 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM



WHERE: Another Planet's office



LOCATION: 1815 Fourth Street, Berkeley, CA



Video and photo imagery from the sit-in will be available for TV stations, other legacy and online media outlets to use if they are unable to cover the action in-person.



San Francisco activists will travel to Berkeley and back via Uber rides.



Props includes plastic folding chairs, symbolizing our opposition to a proposal to install motorized removable seating.



"We want Another Planet to retain fixed seating and regular diverse film programming at this cathedral of cinema. The Castro Theater can be upgraded without destroying the interior integrity," said Mike Merrigan and Michael Petrelis, co-directors of FACT.

