Sit-in at Another Planet's HQ in Berkeley to save Castro Theater
Date:
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Michael Petrelis
Location Details:
APE Headquarters
1815 Fourth Street, near Hearst
Berkeley, CA
1815 Fourth Street, near Hearst
Berkeley, CA
For Immediate Release
Sit-In at Another Planet HQ in Berkeley to Save Fixed Castro Theater Seating
Members of FACT, the Friends & Allies of the Castro Theater, will stage a one-hour sit-in protest this week at the headquarters of Another Planet Entertainment, the live music company managing the historic theater.
WHAT: Sit-in
DATE: Thursday, April 13
TIME: 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM
WHERE: Another Planet's office
LOCATION: 1815 Fourth Street, Berkeley, CA
Video and photo imagery from the sit-in will be available for TV stations, other legacy and online media outlets to use if they are unable to cover the action in-person.
San Francisco activists will travel to Berkeley and back via Uber rides.
Props includes plastic folding chairs, symbolizing our opposition to a proposal to install motorized removable seating.
"We want Another Planet to retain fixed seating and regular diverse film programming at this cathedral of cinema. The Castro Theater can be upgraded without destroying the interior integrity," said Mike Merrigan and Michael Petrelis, co-directors of FACT.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?sto...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 10, 2023 6:53PM
