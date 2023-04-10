top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/13/2023
East Bay San Francisco LGBTI / Queer

Sit-in at Another Planet's HQ in Berkeley to save Castro Theater

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Michael Petrelis
Location Details:
APE Headquarters
1815 Fourth Street, near Hearst
Berkeley, CA
For Immediate Release

Sit-In at Another Planet HQ in Berkeley to Save Fixed Castro Theater Seating

Members of FACT, the Friends & Allies of the Castro Theater, will stage a one-hour sit-in protest this week at the headquarters of Another Planet Entertainment, the live music company managing the historic theater.

WHAT: Sit-in

DATE: Thursday, April 13

TIME: 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

WHERE: Another Planet's office

LOCATION: 1815 Fourth Street, Berkeley, CA

Video and photo imagery from the sit-in will be available for TV stations, other legacy and online media outlets to use if they are unable to cover the action in-person.

San Francisco activists will travel to Berkeley and back via Uber rides.

Props includes plastic folding chairs, symbolizing our opposition to a proposal to install motorized removable seating.

"We want Another Planet to retain fixed seating and regular diverse film programming at this cathedral of cinema. The Castro Theater can be upgraded without destroying the interior integrity," said Mike Merrigan and Michael Petrelis, co-directors of FACT.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?sto...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 10, 2023 6:53PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code