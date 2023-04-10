Hey friends!Are you interested in exchanging seeds, planting seeds, and learning how to start a garden? If so, you're in luck! This month we will be coming together with seeds, soil, and containers to get seeds started for our late spring and early summer gardens. We encourage you to bring any seed packs you have for an informal seed swap and seed starting session. This event is open to new and experienced gardeners as we share tips and expertise around what grows well and how to do it in our East Bay gardens.WHEN: Monday April 10th from 6:30-8:30 pmWHERE: A PLACE for sustainable living islandWHAT TO BRING: A potluck dish, seeds, containers, seed starting medium (soil, peat pots, rockwool, etc) -- it you can,Please reach out to us with any questions! RSVP to me or on the link below to help us gauge attendance.Donations are greatly appreciated and NOTAFLOF!This is also our monthly East Bay Permaculture Guild gather which happens on the 2nd Monday of every month. Meet the people behind local projects and find others with similar passions. Find new ways to connect, collaborate, discuss and share resources.Please join us for an evening of food, community and new beginnings!Much love,Ajay