Rebecca Solnit talk - Not Too Late: Changing the Climate Story from Despair to Possibility
Date:
Monday, May 01, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
The Green Arcade
Email:
Phone:
415-431-6800
Location Details:
3rd Floor Edward McRoskey Loft
1687 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
1687 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
An energizing case for hope about the climate, from Rebecca Solnit, climate activist Thelma Young Lutunatabua, and a chorus of voices calling on us to rise to the moment.
Not Too Late brings strong climate voices from around the world to address the political, scientific, social, and emotional dimensions of the most urgent issue human beings have ever faced. Accessible, encouraging, and engaging, it's an invitation to everyone to understand the issue more deeply, participate more boldly, and imagine the future more creatively.
Not To Late is latest in the series from Haymarket Books and Rebecca Solnit that started with Hope in the Dark and Men Explain Things to Me
Doors open 6:30 - event at 7pm. Please be masked and vaxxed. Thanks!
For more information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 10, 2023 11:47AM
