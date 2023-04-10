Rebecca Solnit talk - Not Too Late: Changing the Climate Story from Despair to Possibility

Date:

Monday, May 01, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

The Green Arcade

Email:

Phone:

415-431-6800

Location Details:

3rd Floor Edward McRoskey Loft

1687 Market Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

An energizing case for hope about the climate, from Rebecca Solnit, climate activist Thelma Young Lutunatabua, and a chorus of voices calling on us to rise to the moment.



Not Too Late brings strong climate voices from around the world to address the political, scientific, social, and emotional dimensions of the most urgent issue human beings have ever faced. Accessible, encouraging, and engaging, it's an invitation to everyone to understand the issue more deeply, participate more boldly, and imagine the future more creatively.



Not To Late is latest in the series from Haymarket Books and Rebecca Solnit that started with Hope in the Dark and Men Explain Things to Me



Doors open 6:30 - event at 7pm. Please be masked and vaxxed. Thanks!