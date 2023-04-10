top
North Bay / Marin Police State & Prisons

Hundreds of schools have been hoaxed by "Ethiopian" caller for 1 year but FBI no comment

by Frank Hartzell (frankhartzell [at] gmail.com)
Mon, Apr 10, 2023 9:42AM
The FBI and Justice Department has no comment about more than a year worth of hoax phone calls, numbering in the high hundreds or thousands of schools all over the nation. The calls have all been coming from a single source, traced to Ethiopia. The caller has a thick foreign accent. But also, there is a robotic version of the same caller that also has a thick foreign accent. VERY strange and nobody, including local police are being briefed about this, so schools are taken by surprise. Kids are scared to death. And no comment whatsoever by any politicans. The scale of this is unreal
From The Mendocino Voice.. MENDOCINO Co., 4/9/23 — For more than a year, hundreds of hoax phone calls about active shooters have been coming into schools in at least 42 states, similar to the ones that hit Mendocino County schools on Monday. Many of those calls have been traced to a man with a thick African or Middle Eastern accent, sometimes as a robotic voice and sometimes as an actual caller, media and local law enforcement investigations have found. More than 450 schools, including colleges, have been hit with reports of active shooters or bomb threats during that period. But the FBI, in charge of the investigation, has issued no guidance at least publicly, and made no arrests. Hundreds of cases have occurred since March 2022, most attributed to a foreign person/company or foreign robocalling. A Louisiana Parish investigation found hundreds of active shooter threat calls came from the same number, apparently in Ethiopia, almost always to a school or to emergency agencies about schools. If anybody in Mendocino County had been made aware by the FBI of the pattern of threats prior to Monday, nobody had told the public, media or the bulk of law enforcement, all of which were taken by surprise. Read the rest of the story at The Mendocino Voice...https://mendovoice.com/2023/04/hundreds-of-hoax-school-shooter-calls-over-past-year-traced-to-ethiopia-feds-mum-so-far/?fbclid=IwAR1n-NGuVjEMnK_gxOMErzCTPChrRPbT1iaLRbNhmO4NeuNZ0DRnQ5xy6YQ
For more information: https://mendovoice.com/2023/04/hundreds-of...
