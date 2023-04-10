Don't Hate What You Don't Understand by Drag Up Fight Back Demo in SF

Most Americans oppose restrictions on LGBTQ+ people, yet Republican state and local lawmakers are pursuing hundreds of bills targeting their rights across the U.S.

San Francisco reacted on April 8 with even more than the usual outrageous style of a Bay Area protest.

Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto

Please credit the photographer



In a clever bit of street theater, a John Lennon/Yoko Ono lookalike duo appeared to be naked in a recreation of the iconic original photo. They alternated carrying one sign that quoted Ru Paul "We are all born naked and the rest is drag" and another that read, "Don't hate what you don't understand." As eye catching as their appearance was, the team of two "bare naked" demonstrators was hardly the flashiest attraction at the Drag Up! Fight Back! protest of April 8.



Psychedelic colored wigs and glamorous gowns were the order of the day and it was hard to proclaim one drag queen the best until another one appeared to take the cake. Folks in solidarity with the trans/queer/drag cause carried signs of support and some donned large rainbow flag colored sunglasses.



Of course the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence made a grand appearance, with Sister Rosa at the front of the march. Another member of the sorority wore a photo of recently deceased drag star Heklina attached to their headdress. Heklina was a pioneering figure in the San Francisco drag scene and an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ causes who tragically died in London just two days before the march.

