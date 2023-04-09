From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Cruz: Earth Day 2023 School Walkout Strike
Date:
Friday, April 21, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UCSC Climate Coalition
Location Details:
UCSC: 11:00 AM, Base of Campus
MHMS: 1:00 PM, Front Lawn
SCHS: 1:30 PM, Front Steps
San Lorenzo Park: 3:00-5:00 PM
Earth Day 2023 School Walkout Strike
Climate Emergency!
Act Now!
Follow @youth4climatejusticeca + @ucsc.climatecoalition (on Insta) for more details and how to get involved!
For more information: https://linktr.ee/ucscclimatecoalition
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 9, 2023 7:41AM
