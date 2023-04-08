top
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Email:
Phone:
4159542763
Location Details:
1339 Leila Ct. (near 17th Ave. and Capitola) Santa Cruz 95062
Victor Hugo Tejada will be speaking about the current situation in Honduras and in his city. Víctor is the young, energetic mayor of Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara, Honduras, who will be visiting the Bay Area and Santa Cruz this April 22 to May 1, sponsored by the Berkeley SHARE Foundation.

Mayor Tejada seeks to strengthen relationships he established over the past few years when delegations from this area visited him in Honduras when he was a teacher under persecution by the government Juan Orlando Hernandez. As a teacher, he suffered several attacks including injuries to his body. As his life was at risk he was ready to migrate to the US.

Then elections came and his community nominated him to run for mayor. He was elected with overwhelming support. As a mayor, his message to fellow young people in Honduras is “let’s work together and create conditions to stay and not migrate.”

When SHARE asked him how to support him, Mayor Víctor Hugo responded saying, “by helping our schools get guitars and violins.” This will be the symbol of the new Honduras to move on from the days of the dictator JOH, now in jail in the US.

Mayor Víctor Hugo is cultivating friendship with the city of Berkeley for a sister relationship. He is also looking for investment in his municipality.

