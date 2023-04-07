Rally to Free Mumia Tuesday, April 4, Oakland Federal Building by DJ Mouse

On March 31, 2023, Judge Lucretia Clemons...former law partner w/ Ed Rendell...denied Mumia Abu Jamal's appeal...ludicrously claiming evidence proving key witnesses were paid in exchange for false testimony was “not material” to showing that the trial was unfair!

Jack Heyman pulls covers on Philadelphia DNC machine politics...Republican Judge Tucker had granted Mumia's request...Gerald describes run up to hit on our NPR reporter...and much else...