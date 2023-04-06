Chief Na'Moks Grabbed and Isolated by Royal Bank of Canada at Stakeholders Meeting by Brenda Norrell

Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chief Na'moks was violently prevented from entering the Royal Bank of Canada annual general meeting. "Such a racist act, they've actually laid hands on me, a Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chief on my regalia just now," Chief Na'Moks told the RBC, as snipers were stationed on the buildings where traditional elders gathered in an Indigenous delegation.