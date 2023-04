CoLab is a Middlebury Institute and California State University Monterey Bay initiative that brings together nonprofits, local government, and higher education faculty, students, and staff to address complex local community challenges through research, resource mobilization, and joint action on community projects. Hear from Professor Netta Avineri and current student Maria Zaharatos on how the Institute works with the Costanoan Rumsen Carmel Tribe on land use, recognition, and other social justice issues.This webinar is part of our spring 2023 preview days. Visit https://middlebury.pub/indigenous-community-partners to learn more and to sign up.