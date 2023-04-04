top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Education & Student Activism Racial Justice

Impactful Relationship Building with Central California Indigenous Community Partners

sm_impactful_relationship_building_with_central_california_indigenous_community_partners.jpg
original image (1083x609)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Middlebury Institute of International Studies
Location Details:
Virtual Event
CoLab is a Middlebury Institute and California State University Monterey Bay initiative that brings together nonprofits, local government, and higher education faculty, students, and staff to address complex local community challenges through research, resource mobilization, and joint action on community projects. Hear from Professor Netta Avineri and current student Maria Zaharatos on how the Institute works with the Costanoan Rumsen Carmel Tribe on land use, recognition, and other social justice issues.

This webinar is part of our spring 2023 preview days. Visit https://middlebury.pub/indigenous-community-partners to learn more and to sign up.
For more information: https://www.middlebury.edu/institute/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 4, 2023 1:17PM
