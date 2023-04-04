From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Impactful Relationship Building with Central California Indigenous Community Partners
Date:
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Middlebury Institute of International Studies
Location Details:
Virtual Event
CoLab is a Middlebury Institute and California State University Monterey Bay initiative that brings together nonprofits, local government, and higher education faculty, students, and staff to address complex local community challenges through research, resource mobilization, and joint action on community projects. Hear from Professor Netta Avineri and current student Maria Zaharatos on how the Institute works with the Costanoan Rumsen Carmel Tribe on land use, recognition, and other social justice issues.
This webinar is part of our spring 2023 preview days. Visit https://middlebury.pub/indigenous-community-partners to learn more and to sign up.
This webinar is part of our spring 2023 preview days. Visit https://middlebury.pub/indigenous-community-partners to learn more and to sign up.
For more information: https://www.middlebury.edu/institute/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 4, 2023 1:17PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network