Tohono O'odham were not informed of jet combat training overhead during the last two weeks, or that the Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems had built an 11th spy tower in the heart of the Tohono O'odham Nation.

§ by Brenda Norrell

This jet, purchased used from the French military, is shown above and in Flight Radar 24 radar. The private company ATAC endangered Tohono O'odham flying above their homes the past two weeks, with sonic booms powerful enough to crack the adobe in traditional O'odham homes.