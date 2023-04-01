The Next Big Threat: The Rise of the White Christian Nationalism in the United States by Mike Kinney

A brief examination of the radical/ militant white Christian Nationalist movement.

by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney



I have been watching very careful the rise of the white Christian Nationalism movement! They want to create their white-only nation, in the United States. It would be segregated, whites only. The law would only be Biblical and Christian law.



There would be no Constitution or Civil Rights. It would be very similar to the white Afrikaners rule under the system of apartheid in then South Africa.



Many of these racist, antigovernment Christian Nationalists were key players in the January 6th 2021 Insurrection and attempted overthrow of the United States Government. Many Christian Nationalists believe there must be a second American Civil War after the 2024 Presidential elections.



'White Christian nationalism’ is a threat to the American people and our national security. Christian nationalist beliefs alongside white racial identity creates the political vision that seeks hegemonic power for white people only.



Members of the Proud Boys knelt and prayed as the Capitol was stormed. The America they envision is one controlled by and benefiting white citizens of the U.S. primarily. Some nationalist leaders of this movement uphold the racist idea that white Americans are the image of sacred Americanness.”



Their goal is to "take back" and "restore" America's white Christian identity. White Christian Nationalism is a fundamental threat to American democracy.



Evangelicals For Democracy. org noted: "Already, the influence of Christian nationalism is shaping policies at the state and local levels, including book bans and a reinterpretation of American history in school curricula. But the real threat is what is happening behind the scenes. According to published reports, a coalition of rightwing Christian groups are quietly advancing a package of Christian-right bills whose impact on American society would be immense. These bills range from requiring the motto “In God We Trust” to be displayed in government buildings and schools to religious liberty protection legislation that “favors” in public policy intimate sexual relations only between married, heterosexual couples. "



"So far, these policies represent potential risks to our way of life. But the danger is real. Christian nationalism is not an idea; the movement has grown in recent years, enlisting angry, aggrieved and militant people who now use violence to preserve Christian values."



"These “soldiers” made their debut at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA and many joined the January 6, 2021 insurrection carrying a large wooden Cross and Christian flags as they broke into the U.S. Capitol. "



" But now, a group of rightwing “Christian soldiers” are waging a vastly different war. These “soldiers,” who are primarily white and represent about 20 percent of the public, believe that the American nation is defined by Christianity, and that the government should take active steps to keep it that way. "



"Thus, their war is to claim the U.S. as a “Christian nation” with an official Christian culture. In their world view, Christians are America’s first citizens and have a presumptive right of dominance in American law and public policy."