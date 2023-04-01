Imperialist Proxy War over Ukraine and the Looming Danger of World War 3

Date:

Friday, April 07, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Revolution Books

Location Details:

Revolution Books 2444 Durant Avenue Berkeley

The Imperialist Proxy War over Ukraine and the Looming Danger of World War 3



This is a presentation and discussion for people who don’t want to put their heads in the sand – who refuse to blind themselves to what is unfolding in the war in Ukraine.



We will get into the following questions which are posed to everyone, especially people living in this country:



What are the actual goals of the US government in this war? (we can rule out “this is a battle between democracy and autocracy” – the Russian invasion was criminal, but the US has used “defending democracy” to justify bloody wars of conquest from the Philippines in 1898 to Vietnam in 1965, to Iraq in 2005, right up to Yemen in the present day, while they have backed savage dictatorships all over the world – what we are going to get into here are what are the government’s real objectives.)



If the US has 800 military bases all over the world not because it is an international “good guy” but because those troops and bases enforce an exploitive empire, What are the consequences of that? What is the effect, morally and politically, of supporting what the US does in its wars?



Are any political goals and objectives worth risking a nuclear war to achieve? What is worth risking to stop nuclear war?

What can the people do to oppose the war in Ukraine in a meaningful way? What does this have to do with a real revolution?





No U.S./NATO War with Russia!

Stop U.S. Threats Against China!



No World War 3!

It’s This System, Not Humanity, That Needs to Become Extinct!



We Don’t Accept Their Future—

It’s Time to Get Organized for a Real Revolution



