Q&A Discussion of the film "Marketing the Israeli Occupation - Part One"
Date:
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Watch the film at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion
“Support for Israel” is often called the third-rail of U.S. politics. Any elected official daring to criticize Israel in any way will get “burned.” Why is that? What exactly is the Israel Lobby, and what is the extent of its power?
When Al Jazeera produced a 4-part documentary series on this lobbying “industry,” it received such intense pressure it was forced to cancel the broadcast. Then, The Electronic Intifada posted a leaked copy. THE LOBBY–USA, Episode 4 of series follows an undercover journalist posing as a pro-Israel volunteer who gets unprecedented access to the operations of Israel lobby groups in Washington, D.C. We watch as Israel’s covert campaign strives to influence partisan politics, campus life, major network news reporting, and social media in America. This will be the first in a series of VFHL salons on the theme “Marketing the Israeli Occupation.”
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/supportbowmansandersletter/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=67ea87b9-46cb-4016-8b21-e98db3dace55
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/notechforapartheid2022/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=17981e94-26b8-4bc1-912c-1bb7c00f654d
https://www.notechforapartheid.com/
https://action.sumofus.org/en/a/paypal-stop-discriminating-against-palestinians?sp_ref=772035514.99.176208.e.0.2&referring_akid=107071.16341133.OhWp6y&referring_source=fwd&source=mlt
https://www.gazaunlocked.org/act2019MELPA
http://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/petition_end_solitary_confinement?recruiter_id=219146
https://defundracism.org/
2) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
3) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
4) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 5:17PM
