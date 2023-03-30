top
U.S. Education & Student Activism

Debunking the Parents Bill of Rights Teach-in

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Time:
7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
MomsRising / MamasConPoder
Location Details:
Online teach-in
Join MomsRising/MamasConPoder as we debunk the H.R. 5 Parents Bill of Rights and the harm
it would actually cause children and families (https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/5/text)

The Parents Bill of Rights is actually the legal basis for censorship, bullying and book bans,
and for division based on race, sexual orientation, religious minorities, and gender identity.

MomsRising’s own Nina Perez, National Director of Early Learning, and
Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, MomsRising’s Executive Director / CEO & Co-Founder, have been at the forefront of fighting this bill on-the-ground and in Congress. Nina and Kristin will be leading this important meeting, giving you the insights, information, and resources you need to protect your community and our country.

Together we need to expose what the Parents Bill of Rights really is about, and raise our voices against it! A crucial part of this is learning the facts, so we can help moms and families in our communities understand what is going on
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/momsrising/event/5...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 4:33PM
