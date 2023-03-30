Practical Anarchy and Gardens of the Mind

Date:

Friday, March 31, 2023

Time:

9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Yasha Longhaul

Email:

Location Details:

3124 Shattuck Ave

Berkeley CA

Anarchy in Practice



Free coffee provided [ it fell off a truck]

Free tea provided [ it was recovered from the side of the road]



We will meet to discuss current projects seeking to create and support anarchist structures and communities.



Current projects include guerilla gardening, health care collectives, food sharing and distribution collectives, printing, media, and zine collectives. We will discuss current progress and future aspirations while sharing knowledge and ways to overcome the challenges of organizing and running collectives.



Bring your own project or just learn about ongoing works...