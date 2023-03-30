From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Practical Anarchy and Gardens of the Mind
Date:
Friday, March 31, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Yasha Longhaul
Email:
Location Details:
3124 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley CA
Berkeley CA
Anarchy in Practice
Free coffee provided [ it fell off a truck]
Free tea provided [ it was recovered from the side of the road]
We will meet to discuss current projects seeking to create and support anarchist structures and communities.
Current projects include guerilla gardening, health care collectives, food sharing and distribution collectives, printing, media, and zine collectives. We will discuss current progress and future aspirations while sharing knowledge and ways to overcome the challenges of organizing and running collectives.
Bring your own project or just learn about ongoing works...
For more information: https://thelonghaul.org/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 1:15PM
