International Anti-War

Inequality and Instability – Peace Based Approach

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
Uniting for Peace
Email:
Phone:
+447776231018
Location Details:
Online event
Uniting for Peace AGM and Spring Conference 2023

Inequality and Instability – Peace Based Approach
Date: Thursday, 18 May 2023

Time: AGM 17:00 – 17:45, Conference 18:00 – 20:00 (London Time) (online conference)

Chair: Rita Payne, President Emeritus, Commonwealth Journalists Association

Speakers: Vijay Mehta, Chair, Uniting for Peace and Author of How Not To Go To War

David Swanson, Director, World Beyond War and Author of War is A Lie

John Gittings, Former The Guardian Journalist and Author of The Art of Glorious Peace

Fabian Hamilton, Shadow Minister for Peace and Disarmament

Kate Hudson, Secretary General, CND (invited)

Venue: (online conference)

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3482765417?pwd=dXI1WXJRUS9TbHowWVhVNDVMRlR5QT09

Blurb:

Global Inequality, poverty and instability are major challenges facing the world today. The richest 1 percent grabbed nearly two-thirds of all new wealth worth $42 trillion created since 2020, almost twice as much money as the bottom 99 percent of the world's population, reveals a new Oxfam report. Addressing these issues requires a multi-faceted approach that prioritises collaboration, cooperation and mutual understanding by promoting economic development, ensuring access to basic resources, and fostering a culture of peace, it’s possible to create a more equitable and stable world for all.

Free Online Conference – All Welcome

For further information, contact Vijay Mehta – vijay [at] vmpeace.org
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/inequality-...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 11:13AM
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
