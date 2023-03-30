From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Inequality and Instability – Peace Based Approach
Thursday, May 18, 2023
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conference
Uniting for Peace
+447776231018
Online event
Uniting for Peace AGM and Spring Conference 2023
Inequality and Instability – Peace Based Approach
Date: Thursday, 18 May 2023
Time: AGM 17:00 – 17:45, Conference 18:00 – 20:00 (London Time) (online conference)
Chair: Rita Payne, President Emeritus, Commonwealth Journalists Association
Speakers: Vijay Mehta, Chair, Uniting for Peace and Author of How Not To Go To War
David Swanson, Director, World Beyond War and Author of War is A Lie
John Gittings, Former The Guardian Journalist and Author of The Art of Glorious Peace
Fabian Hamilton, Shadow Minister for Peace and Disarmament
Kate Hudson, Secretary General, CND (invited)
Venue: (online conference)
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3482765417?pwd=dXI1WXJRUS9TbHowWVhVNDVMRlR5QT09
Blurb:
Global Inequality, poverty and instability are major challenges facing the world today. The richest 1 percent grabbed nearly two-thirds of all new wealth worth $42 trillion created since 2020, almost twice as much money as the bottom 99 percent of the world's population, reveals a new Oxfam report. Addressing these issues requires a multi-faceted approach that prioritises collaboration, cooperation and mutual understanding by promoting economic development, ensuring access to basic resources, and fostering a culture of peace, it’s possible to create a more equitable and stable world for all.
Free Online Conference – All Welcome
For further information, contact Vijay Mehta – vijay [at] vmpeace.org
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/inequality-...
