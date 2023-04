Uniting for Peace AGM and Spring Conference 2023Inequality and Instability – Peace Based ApproachDate: Thursday, 18 May 2023Time: AGM 17:00 – 17:45, Conference 18:00 – 20:00 (London Time) (online conference)Chair: Rita Payne, President Emeritus, Commonwealth Journalists AssociationSpeakers: Vijay Mehta, Chair, Uniting for Peace and Author of How Not To Go To WarDavid Swanson, Director, World Beyond War and Author of War is A LieJohn Gittings, Former The Guardian Journalist and Author of The Art of Glorious PeaceFabian Hamilton, Shadow Minister for Peace and DisarmamentKate Hudson, Secretary General, CND (invited)Venue: (online conference)Blurb:Global Inequality, poverty and instability are major challenges facing the world today. The richest 1 percent grabbed nearly two-thirds of all new wealth worth $42 trillion created since 2020, almost twice as much money as the bottom 99 percent of the world's population, reveals a new Oxfam report. Addressing these issues requires a multi-faceted approach that prioritises collaboration, cooperation and mutual understanding by promoting economic development, ensuring access to basic resources, and fostering a culture of peace, it’s possible to create a more equitable and stable world for all.Free Online Conference – All WelcomeFor further information, contact Vijay Mehta – vijay [at] vmpeace.org