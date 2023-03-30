From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Cesar Chavez Day of Service and Plant Sale
Date:
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Time:
9:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Homeless Garden Project
Location Details:
Homeless Garden Project Farm
100-198 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz
100-198 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz
Join the Homeless Garden Project for the Cesar Chavez Day of Service and Plant Sale. We'll gather at 9:30 am and work till 2:00 pm. HGP will also host a Plant Sale with certified organic vegetables, flowers, and herb starts.
We'll break to share lunch together; lunch will be provided. Thank you, 1440 Multiversity, for donating lunch.
Cesar Chavez was a civil rights leader, a labor and community organizer, a champion of nonviolent social change, and an advocate for the environment, consumer rights, and education. Chavez co-founded the National Farm Workers Association (later known as the United Farm Workers Union) using nonviolent and grassroots tactics.
The speaking portion of the event begins at 12:30. We are excited to welcome Watsonville artist and founder of Carrasco Concepts, Jessica Carrasco, as one of our speakers.
We have several different tasks available at the farm. As a small production farm, we adjust our farm tasks depending on what the weather allows us to work on, so please come prepared with the flexibility to work on different tasks!
The farm is located on Shaffer Road at Delaware Ave., on the west side of Santa Cruz, near Natural Bridges State Park and the Long Marine Lab.
For safety, everyone must come with closed-toe shoes, and we recommend that everyone wear a hat and layers and bring a water bottle.
Questions? Contact Volunteer Coordinator Omar Guzman at omarg [at] homelessgardenproject.org
https://homelessgardenproject.org/
We'll break to share lunch together; lunch will be provided. Thank you, 1440 Multiversity, for donating lunch.
Cesar Chavez was a civil rights leader, a labor and community organizer, a champion of nonviolent social change, and an advocate for the environment, consumer rights, and education. Chavez co-founded the National Farm Workers Association (later known as the United Farm Workers Union) using nonviolent and grassroots tactics.
The speaking portion of the event begins at 12:30. We are excited to welcome Watsonville artist and founder of Carrasco Concepts, Jessica Carrasco, as one of our speakers.
We have several different tasks available at the farm. As a small production farm, we adjust our farm tasks depending on what the weather allows us to work on, so please come prepared with the flexibility to work on different tasks!
The farm is located on Shaffer Road at Delaware Ave., on the west side of Santa Cruz, near Natural Bridges State Park and the Long Marine Lab.
For safety, everyone must come with closed-toe shoes, and we recommend that everyone wear a hat and layers and bring a water bottle.
Questions? Contact Volunteer Coordinator Omar Guzman at omarg [at] homelessgardenproject.org
https://homelessgardenproject.org/
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1274986650...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 11:11AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network