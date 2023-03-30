Voices of Palestinian Resistance: Commemorating 75 Years of Nakba

Date:

Sunday, April 30, 2023

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Middle East Children's Alliance

Email:

Phone:

5105480542

Location Details:

Sydney Goldstein Theater, San Francisco (near Civic Center BART)

Featuring:

Special Introduction by Dr. ANGELA DAVIS

In person: RASHIDA TLAIB, Congresswoman from Michigan

and

Original video interviews with Palestinian refugees about their history and dreams



RASHIDA TLAIB

“A mother working for justice for all.”

Rashida Tlaib is a well-known progressive warrior, proud daughter of Palestinian immigrant parents, and mother of two children. The name Rashida means “righteous” in Arabic. Rashida made history by becoming the first woman of Palestinian descent to become a Congressperson and the first Muslim woman to ever serve in the Michigan Legislature.