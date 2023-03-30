From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Voices of Palestinian Resistance: Commemorating 75 Years of Nakba
Date:
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Middle East Children's Alliance
Email:
Phone:
5105480542
Location Details:
Sydney Goldstein Theater, San Francisco (near Civic Center BART)
Featuring:
Special Introduction by Dr. ANGELA DAVIS
In person: RASHIDA TLAIB, Congresswoman from Michigan
and
Original video interviews with Palestinian refugees about their history and dreams
RASHIDA TLAIB
“A mother working for justice for all.”
Rashida Tlaib is a well-known progressive warrior, proud daughter of Palestinian immigrant parents, and mother of two children. The name Rashida means “righteous” in Arabic. Rashida made history by becoming the first woman of Palestinian descent to become a Congressperson and the first Muslim woman to ever serve in the Michigan Legislature.
For more information: https://www.mecaforpeace.org/event/sf-voic...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 10:51AM
