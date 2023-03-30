From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
What's Home? A Night of Creative Listening Across Differences
Date:
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
What's Home?
Location Details:
The 418 Project
155 S. River St., Santa Cruz
155 S. River St., Santa Cruz
“What’s Home? Creative Listening Across Differences” is a community documentary film project, art exhibit, and night of screenings and performances. The project began with 10 artists conversing with a housed person and an unhoused person separately. Next, the artists each brought their participants together to explore questions like: What is home to you? What’s your story of home? How has our housing crisis affected you?
Each artist has drawn inspiration from these conversations to make a new play, song, dance, or visual art piece sharing the broad range of housing scarcity stories that exist in Santa Cruz. In addition, these conversations have been captured on video. The resulting short documentaries tell the stories of houseless and housed people getting to know each other through conversation and art-making.
Artists participating: performance artist Cynthia Strauss, composer Ben Dorfan, emerging visual artist Michael Gabriel, rapper Alwa Gordon with back up vocal Alexandra The Author , musician Michael Levy, playwright Ed Weingold , dancer Saki.
https://www.whatshome.org/
Each artist has drawn inspiration from these conversations to make a new play, song, dance, or visual art piece sharing the broad range of housing scarcity stories that exist in Santa Cruz. In addition, these conversations have been captured on video. The resulting short documentaries tell the stories of houseless and housed people getting to know each other through conversation and art-making.
Artists participating: performance artist Cynthia Strauss, composer Ben Dorfan, emerging visual artist Michael Gabriel, rapper Alwa Gordon with back up vocal Alexandra The Author , musician Michael Levy, playwright Ed Weingold , dancer Saki.
https://www.whatshome.org/
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/whats-home-cr...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 10:40AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network