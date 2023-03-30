“What’s Home? Creative Listening Across Differences” is a community documentary film project, art exhibit, and night of screenings and performances. The project began with 10 artists conversing with a housed person and an unhoused person separately. Next, the artists each brought their participants together to explore questions like: What is home to you? What’s your story of home? How has our housing crisis affected you?Each artist has drawn inspiration from these conversations to make a new play, song, dance, or visual art piece sharing the broad range of housing scarcity stories that exist in Santa Cruz. In addition, these conversations have been captured on video. The resulting short documentaries tell the stories of houseless and housed people getting to know each other through conversation and art-making.Artists participating: performance artist Cynthia Strauss, composer Ben Dorfan, emerging visual artist Michael Gabriel, rapper Alwa Gordon with back up vocal Alexandra The Author , musician Michael Levy, playwright Ed Weingold , dancer Saki.