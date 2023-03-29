From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Liberation Radio School
Date:
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
DJ Mouse and Yasha Longhaul
Location Details:
Long Haul
3124 Shattuck Avenue
Berkeley, CA
3124 Shattuck Avenue
Berkeley, CA
Meeting of the Liberation Radio School. In this meeting we will discuss topics and potential programming for Liberation Radio. DJ Mouse has covered dozens of protests over the past several years including the George Floyd protests and the movement to free Julian Assange. We will listen to recordings of coverage, discuss techniques for cleaning up the audio, and determine what additional discussions or coverage can compliment this coverage. This is an open meeting for anyone who is interested in contributing to free radio.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 29, 2023 7:22PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network