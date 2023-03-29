Liberation Radio School

Date:

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

DJ Mouse and Yasha Longhaul

Location Details:

Long Haul

3124 Shattuck Avenue

Berkeley, CA

Meeting of the Liberation Radio School. In this meeting we will discuss topics and potential programming for Liberation Radio. DJ Mouse has covered dozens of protests over the past several years including the George Floyd protests and the movement to free Julian Assange. We will listen to recordings of coverage, discuss techniques for cleaning up the audio, and determine what additional discussions or coverage can compliment this coverage. This is an open meeting for anyone who is interested in contributing to free radio.