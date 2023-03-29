Suny Geneseo College bulletin said that a planned honorary degree has been withdrawn for a Vatican planetary scientist because the Vatican is responsible for the telescope long opposed by Apaches on sacred Mount Graham in central Arizona.

College Withdraws Honorary Degree Due to Vatican Desecration of Mount GrahamBy Brenda NorrellCensored NewsMarch 28, 2023Suny Geneseo College bulletin said that a planned honorary degree has been withdrawn for a Vatican scientist because the Vatican is responsible for the telescope long opposed by Apaches on sacred Mount Graham.Suny Geneseo College, in upstate New York, said in its morning bulletin that it will not confer an honorary degree on Vatican astronomer Brother Guy Consolmagno. Previously, the college said it would present Consolmagno with an honorary Doctor of Science degree."After releasing the news, we learned that the observatory where Consolmagno works was built against the wishes of the Apache people on a site sacred to the Apaches," states today's college bulletin shown on Twitter."The College acknowledges that the historical and contemporary issues regarding native lands are complicated and painful to some in our community. Coincidentally, Dr. Wendsler Nosie, Sr., an Apache who is a leading voice on this issue is scheduled to speak in April at the Great Day," the bulletin states.Meanwhile, Suny Geneseo's media representative told Censored News on Tuesday that she was unaware of the action taken. She referred the question to the president's office, who referred questions back to the media representative. The college has not yet responded to Censored News.The Vatican and the University of Arizona in Tucson are responsible for disregarding and dishonoring Apache sacred beliefs and constructing the Vatican Telescope on sacred Mount Graham.As caretakers of Dził nchaa si’an, Apache said it is a place for prayer and ceremony.The Vatican astronomers made it illegal for Apaches to pray on Mount Graham. University of Arizona security arrested Wendsler Nosie, Sr., for praying on the mountain. Nosie was charged with trespassing in 1997.In the type of romanticism written by reporters who are seldom seen in Indian country, the New York Times features Brother Consolmagno in an article this week. Glorifying the work, the article says, "Jesuit astronomers from the Vatican’s in-house observatory are increasingly writing their names in the heavens.""Founded in 1871, Suny Geneseo is a premier public liberal arts college. Nationally recognized for excellence and value in the liberal arts, Geneseo is known for its exceptional faculty, its welcoming atmosphere, and its reputation for producing successful alumni," states the college."Located on 220 acres in the historic Village of Geneseo, and a short drive from Rochester and Buffalo, Geneseo offers a warm environment for learning and discovery."Guy J. Consolmagno, SJ, is an American research astronomer, physicist, religious brother, director of the Vatican Observatory, and President of the Vatican Observatory Foundation.Read more:The Vatican and the University of Arizona in Tucson are responsible for telescopes on sacred Mount GrahmPope Confirms GenocideVatican News 2022: Pope confirms the Catholic Church committed the crime of genocide in residential schools of Native children in CanadaTop photo courtesy Apache StrongholdCopyright Censored News.