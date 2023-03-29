top
Pajaro Farmworkers, Class, Climate & Justice With Pamela Sexton & Elon Ortez

by Labor Video Project
Wed, Mar 29, 2023 7:44AM
Thousands of farmworkers and their families are fighting for survival after a flood and dangerous health and safety conditions.
sm_pajaro_street_damage.jpg
original image (3988x2187)
The breaking of a levee in the farmworkers community of Pajaro in Monterey County has caused massive devastation. An adult education teacher Pamela Sexton of the Pajaro Valley Federation of Teachers and Elon Ortez who is Special Projects Manager Regeneración and with Pajaro Valley Climate Action Regenerationpajarovalley.org speak to WorkWeek about the causes of the flooding and the conditions of the farmworkers and their children.

Additional Media:

The Pajaro Levee Break, Immigrants, Labor & Climate Crisis With PVFT1936 Delegate Pamela Beth Sexton
https://youtu.be/lSDiESMZu3A
https://www.facebook.com/PVFT1936/
https://pvft.net/?fbclid=IwAR0UkeXQmiCJ1TujGYkU3E46DA4P_Z5tRjwoYopyb97AHJmCCAVi-PPu5bg

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/OVdYp0nkNYM
