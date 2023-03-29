Thousands of farmworkers and their families are fighting for survival after a flood and dangerous health and safety conditions.

The breaking of a levee in the farmworkers community of Pajaro in Monterey County has caused massive devastation. An adult education teacher Pamela Sexton of the Pajaro Valley Federation of Teachers and Elon Ortez who is Special Projects Manager Regeneración and with Pajaro Valley Climate Action Regenerationpajarovalley.org speak to WorkWeek about the causes of the flooding and the conditions of the farmworkers and their children.Additional Media:The Pajaro Levee Break, Immigrants, Labor & Climate Crisis With PVFT1936 Delegate Pamela Beth SextonWorkWeekProduction of Labor Video Project