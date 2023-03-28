From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Book Discussion: The Fitful Sleep of Immigrants
Date:
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Orlando Ortega-Medina
Location Details:
Fabulosa Books
489 Castro Street San Francisco, CA 94114
489 Castro Street San Francisco, CA 94114
Award-winning author and immigration attorney Orlando Ortega-Medina discusses his new novel The Fitful Sleep of Immigrants with writer and performer Baruch Porras-Hernandez.
Orlando Ortega-Medina returns to 1990s San Francisco in The Fitful Sleep of Immigrants, a unique legal fiction with a dramatic, romantic twist inspired by events that forced the author and his partner to emigrate from the United States because of marriage inequality.
Attorney Marc Mendes, the estranged son of a prominent rabbi and a burned-out lawyer with addiction issues, plots his exit from the big city to a more peaceful life in idyllic Napa Valley. But before realizing his dream, the US government summons his Salvadoran life partner Isaac Perez to immigration court, threatening him with deportation.
As Marc battles to save Isaac, his world is further upended by a dark and alluring client who aims to tempt him away from his messy life. Torn between his commitment to Isaac and the pain-numbing escapism offered by his client, Marc is forced to choose between the lesser of two evils while confronting his twin demons of past addiction and guilt over the death of his first lover.
Orlando Ortega-Medina returns to 1990s San Francisco in The Fitful Sleep of Immigrants, a unique legal fiction with a dramatic, romantic twist inspired by events that forced the author and his partner to emigrate from the United States because of marriage inequality.
Attorney Marc Mendes, the estranged son of a prominent rabbi and a burned-out lawyer with addiction issues, plots his exit from the big city to a more peaceful life in idyllic Napa Valley. But before realizing his dream, the US government summons his Salvadoran life partner Isaac Perez to immigration court, threatening him with deportation.
As Marc battles to save Isaac, his world is further upended by a dark and alluring client who aims to tempt him away from his messy life. Torn between his commitment to Isaac and the pain-numbing escapism offered by his client, Marc is forced to choose between the lesser of two evils while confronting his twin demons of past addiction and guilt over the death of his first lover.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/orlando-orteg...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 28, 2023 2:53PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network