ADFS Family Film Fest joins Piedmont Food Fest

Date:

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Appreciating Diversity Film Series

Email:

Phone:

510-655-5552

Location Details:

Ellen Driscoll Playhouse

325 Highland Avenue near the corner of Oakland avenue

Piedmont, CA 94611

Bring your family and help the Appreciating Diversity Film Series enrich the Piedmont Food Fest's celebration of Bay Area diversity with five family friendly short documentaries on Thursday, April 20, beginning at 7:00 pm, in the Ellen Driscoll Playhouse.



Themes range from adoption, racial identity, homelessness, women's issues, education, and gender identity.

The films are appropriate for children ages 10 and up. As always, ADFS films are FREE.

The five films will be shown in the following order and have a total running time of about one hour.



ABSOLUTELY NO SPITTING. A Jewish mother and her multiracial 4-year-old adopted daughter explore their DNA profiles and what it means to have many identities and cultures in your genetic heritage.



A CONCERTO IS A CONVERSATION. A virtuoso jazz pianist and film composer traces his family's lineage through his 91-year-old grandfather from Jim Crow Florida to the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.



ALMOST FAMOUS; THE SILENT PULSE OF THE UNIVERSE. In 1967, a young astronomer, Jocelyn Bell, made a breakthrough discovery but as a woman in the sciences her role was overlooked and unfairly ignored. While Jocelyn was belittled and sexually harassed by the media, the Nobel Prize was awarded to her professor and his boss.



WHAT YOU'LL REMEMBER. Young Bay Area parents determined to give their four children a good life despite moving in and out of homelessness over a period of fifteen years. While awaiting stable, affordable housing, they nurtured and educated their children in resourceful, inspiring ways, creating a feeling of "home" even when there was no house.



TEXAS STRONG. Kai Shappley, a 6-year old trans child in Texas, fights to be recognized and accepted by her devout Christian family. Kai's mother, must deal with her church, while Kai navigates life at school, where she is banned from the girls' bathroom. Winner of the 2018 Emmy for Outstanding Short Documentary.



Free