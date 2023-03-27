Celebrating Our HeART-filled Heritage: Joe Kye, SURRIJA, and Nikbo

Date:

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Time:

7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Oakland Asian Cultural Center

Location Details:

Oakland Asian Cultural Center

What does it feel like to be Asian American in 2023? How do we express the depth and nuance of our identities? Join us on Earth Day for this special performance featuring Asian-American soul-pop band Joe Kye & the Givers (Portland), electro-pop singer-songwriter SURRIJA (LA), and “third culture pop” musician Nikbo (SF), whose music and storytelling explore the Asian-American soul with vulnerability and personal perspective. A part of Celebrating Our HeART-filled Heritage Series, this evening will hold and heal you, unearthing your joy that you may root with intention and self-love.