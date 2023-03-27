From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Celebrating Our HeART-filled Heritage: Joe Kye, SURRIJA, and Nikbo
Date:
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Time:
7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
Location Details:
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
What does it feel like to be Asian American in 2023? How do we express the depth and nuance of our identities? Join us on Earth Day for this special performance featuring Asian-American soul-pop band Joe Kye & the Givers (Portland), electro-pop singer-songwriter SURRIJA (LA), and “third culture pop” musician Nikbo (SF), whose music and storytelling explore the Asian-American soul with vulnerability and personal perspective. A part of Celebrating Our HeART-filled Heritage Series, this evening will hold and heal you, unearthing your joy that you may root with intention and self-love.
For more information: https://oacc.cc/event/cohh-rootingself/
