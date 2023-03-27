From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Multiplex Seder: the liberation story from your perspective
Saturday, April 01, 2023
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Party/Street Party
David Giesen
415-948-4265
Notable House
189 Ellsworth St.
San Francisco
189 Ellsworth St.
San Francisco
This is the broadly held season (in the northern hemisphere, anyhow) of new beginnings, of renewal, of liberty from the past's burdens, and of freedom. Nowruz, Spring, Easter, Ramadan, Passover . . . these are each about so much more than chocolate eggs and other fun but trifling things that merely hint at much bigger somethings in the human experience. The mythic story of liberation told as the Passover story, is a story that launches the universal quest for The Promised Land --not a one-time single place, but the discovery that this earth is the proper and rightful home of all people (and other beings!).
Join in a multi-shared liberation story retelling of Passover. African-Americans leaving slavery behind. Chinese-Americans leaving the imperial court behind. Irish-Americans leaving landlording behind. Hebrews leaving slavery behind. And all looking to realize the Promised Land. What's your "headed for the Promised Land story"?
Bring your story's signal foods a la a traditional Jewish seder: for example, Black Americans bring cornbread and hogback, collard greens and sugarcane; Chinese Americans bring rice gruel and radish, broccoli and sweet bean paste; etc. I'll have the usual fare on hand.
For more information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
