All Out To Defend The French Workers General Strike-Their Fight Is Our FightSaturday April 1, 2023The French are fighting for a decent life, they want to keep the retirement age of 62, but the fat cats, people such as the banker Macron, wants to raise the age of retirement to 64. There is no reason for this except for the fact that, once again, the working class will be paying for the capitalist crisis.Here in the US, the workers are suffering from the same fate. The banks are failing, and Biden is trying to solve the economic crisis on our backs. Medicare is being privatized so that the rich insurance companies can continue to rake in exorbitant profits. A major accident which happened in East Palestine because a train derailed carrying toxic chemicals, will kill many people because the railroad companies want longer and longer trains and fewer and fewer workers at greater and greater speeds. The war in Ukraine is costing billions, only the weapons industry can claim economic success. This is just some of the many hardships workers are experiencing now. Let’s support our French comrades who have been fighting for justice with a solidarity demonstration at the French Consulates around hte US.Bring Your Friends and your union brothers, sisters & siblings.NY Solidarity Rally For French Workers General Strike On Saturday April 1 1:00 PM934 Fifth Avenue (between 74th & 75th Street) New York, NY 1002LA Solidarity Rally For French Workers on Saturday April 1 12:00 noon10390 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025SF Solidarity Rally For French Workers General Strike on Saturday April 1 12 noon44 Montgomery St #3400, San Francisco, CA 94104Victory To The French General StrikeAn Injury To One Is An Injury To AllInitiated byUnited Front Committee For A Labor PartyEndorsed by Socialist ActionTo Endorse Of For More Information or For Action In Your City