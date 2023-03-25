From the Open-Publishing Calendar
We've Had Enough! Oakland OEA Teachers Wildcat in Fight for Public Education
Hundreds of teachers, community members and unionists joined together on March 24, 2023 to rally and march for public education and for a contract that will protect the schools in Oakland. The wildcat was a challenge to the union busting tactics of the district management.
Hundreds of Oakland OEA teachers, parents and trade unionists rallied in Oakland on March 24, 2023 and the teachers walked off the job to fight to protect public education.
They talked about the cutbacks, low wages and stress driving teachers out of the district. They also reported that the district management is engaged in a union busting campaign to pit unions against each other.
For more information: https://youtu.be/0avjbOQNnnw
