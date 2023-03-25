top
Peninsula Environment & Forest Defense

Palo Alto: Earth Day March & Rally for Climate Justice and Family Fair

sm_march___rally_for_climate_justice.jpg
original image (833x626)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, April 21, 2023
Time:
2:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Palo Alto Student Climate Coalition & 350 SV
Location Details:
King Plaza at Palo Alto City Hall
250 Hamilton Ave.
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Now is the time for local climate action! Join an Earth Day celebration of progress and unity starting with a Family Fair program for children and families, and followed by a climate protest for march & rally-goers!

The Palo Alto Student Climate Coalition and 350 SV Palo Alto invites all community members to rally and march with powerful activists, local leaders, and community organizations from all over the Bay Area on Earth Day weekend, Friday, April 21 at Palo Alto City Hall.

Earth Day Family Fair @ 2:30 PM - 4 PM:
Families are invited for free arts & crafts, storytime, performances from the Raging Grannies and folk singer, Nancy Cassidy, and more!

March & Rally for Climate Justice @ 4 PM - 6:30 PM:
All community members are invited to march and rally against the climate crisis, where we'll hear from powerful community voices and politicians and march through downtown.

We’re rising up to support the equitable decarbonization of and unity between Palo Alto, East Palo Alto, and cities across the Bay. Unite with us to build community, raise our voices and enjoy delicious FREE food from Boichik Bagels, Pizza My Heart, and more!

Stand up for climate justice!
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-rally-f...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 25, 2023 10:17AM
