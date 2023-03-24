From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SEIU99/UTLA Membership Voices On Their Strike & Struggle: United We Stand, Divided We Fall
Thirty thousand SEIU 99 LAUSD service workers went out on a three day unfair labor practice strike on March 21, 2023 to March 23, 2023. The UTLA members joined the picket line and this united action was a first. Workers spoke out about their conditions and struggles.
In a historic strike 60,000 LAUSD SEIU 99 service workers went on an unfair labor practice strike and were joined by 30,000 UTLA teachers, nurses and other workers. Thousands of striking workers on the last day of the three day strike March 23, 2023 rallied at Los Angeles State Historic Park and spoke out about the conditions and struggle.
For more information: https://youtu.be/6Oy18qc0xJE
