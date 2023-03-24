Thirty thousand SEIU 99 LAUSD service workers went out on a three day unfair labor practice strike on March 21, 2023 to March 23, 2023. The UTLA members joined the picket line and this united action was a first. Workers spoke out about their conditions and struggles.

In a historic strike 60,000 LAUSD SEIU 99 service workers went on an unfair labor practice strike and were joined by 30,000 UTLA teachers, nurses and other workers. Thousands of striking workers on the last day of the three day strike March 23, 2023 rallied at Los Angeles State Historic Park and spoke out about the conditions and struggle.Additional Media:The Impact Of Charters &The Appeasement Policy In LA: Report By UTLA Pres. Candidate Soni Lloydtruggles Of UTLA Teachers, Privatization & Public Education with UTLA Pres. Candidate Soni LloydLessons Of The Oakland OEA Strike & UTLA Teacher Struggles At LAUSDPublic Ed Under Attack, Elections, Charters, Privatization, DeVos & How To Fight BackCharters, Privatization, Union Busting & Public Education In LAUSD & OUSDThe AFT, NEA And The Privatization Drive Against Public Education By Jack Gerson"A Subsidy For Charters" Brown's Prop 55 Tax Initiative "Compromise" Pushes PrivatizationConflicts of Interest, CCSF & The Attack On Public Education Privatization With Kathy CarrollLAUSD Charters, Workplace Bullying, Teacher Jails, UTLA & PrivatizationProduction of Labor Video Project