SEIU99/UTLA Membership Voices On Their Strike & Struggle: United We Stand, Divided We Fall

by Labor Video Project
Fri, Mar 24, 2023 4:45PM
Thirty thousand SEIU 99 LAUSD service workers went out on a three day unfair labor practice strike on March 21, 2023 to March 23, 2023. The UTLA members joined the picket line and this united action was a first. Workers spoke out about their conditions and struggles.
sm_seiu99_utla_stirke_poster.jpg
original image (1200x675)
In a historic strike 60,000 LAUSD SEIU 99 service workers went on an unfair labor practice strike and were joined by 30,000 UTLA teachers, nurses and other workers. Thousands of striking workers on the last day of the three day strike March 23, 2023 rallied at Los Angeles State Historic Park and spoke out about the conditions and struggle.

Additional Media:

The Impact Of Charters &The Appeasement Policy In LA: Report By UTLA Pres. Candidate Soni Lloyd
https://youtu.be/JlDEtVOq10g
truggles Of UTLA Teachers, Privatization & Public Education with UTLA Pres. Candidate Soni Lloyd
https://youtu.be/7XN8J00FtEM
Lessons Of The Oakland OEA Strike & UTLA Teacher Struggles At LAUSD
https://youtu.be/tvx9eA2NaMc
Public Ed Under Attack, Elections, Charters, Privatization, DeVos & How To Fight Back
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUSS6LVkH9I
Charters, Privatization, Union Busting & Public Education In LAUSD & OUSD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RS71ITVigc
The AFT, NEA And The Privatization Drive Against Public Education By Jack Gerson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-18RVbBsnas&t=3s
"A Subsidy For Charters" Brown's Prop 55 Tax Initiative "Compromise" Pushes Privatization
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QaPyqaLT68c
Conflicts of Interest, CCSF & The Attack On Public Education Privatization With Kathy Carroll
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ux4mRloWBEA&t=14s
LAUSD Charters, Workplace Bullying, Teacher Jails, UTLA & Privatization
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3lVHOw5fOVQ&t=14s

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/6Oy18qc0xJE
