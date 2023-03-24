top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/22/2023
San Francisco Arts + Action

War Refugees: "Three Minutes: a Lengthening" + Sachs' "All Else Failed"

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Time:
8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Craig Baldwin
Location Details:
992 Valencia St on the corner of 21st and Valencia
A book release evening that focuses on the victims of war and those who struggle to provide humanitarian care. Dana Sachs is an old neighbor of ours, who has published some half-dozen books, and we are honored that we can launch this brand new one with her in person! Her brief reading/Q&A is followed by Elabdi/Graversen's Ghosts of Moria, a finely made doc on a burnt down Syrian refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. Though the hour-plus anchor of the show is the Bay Area debut of Bianca Stigter's Three Minutes, an utterly astonishing filmic achievement--- almost a materialistic approach to the medium that stretches out the duration of a single 100' roll of 16mm to a wide and deep history, tracing back very many individual human stories. A whole world is revealed through interviews, narration, music, and jaw-dropping post-production---an entire milieu that was surely no more within a year of the 1938 filming. Steve McQueen and Helena Bonham Carter were among the principals who oversaw the “deconstruction” of this home movie, shot by a Polish-American tourist visiting relatives in East Europe, just before hostilities broke out. Some 3000 of the town's inhabitants were Jewish, and only six survived the War. $8-100, benefiting Dana's Humanity Now.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 24, 2023 3:33PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code