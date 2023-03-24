War Refugees: "Three Minutes: a Lengthening" + Sachs' "All Else Failed"

Date:

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Time:

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Craig Baldwin

Location Details:

992 Valencia St on the corner of 21st and Valencia

A book release evening that focuses on the victims of war and those who struggle to provide humanitarian care. Dana Sachs is an old neighbor of ours, who has published some half-dozen books, and we are honored that we can launch this brand new one with her in person! Her brief reading/Q&A is followed by Elabdi/Graversen's Ghosts of Moria, a finely made doc on a burnt down Syrian refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. Though the hour-plus anchor of the show is the Bay Area debut of Bianca Stigter's Three Minutes, an utterly astonishing filmic achievement--- almost a materialistic approach to the medium that stretches out the duration of a single 100' roll of 16mm to a wide and deep history, tracing back very many individual human stories. A whole world is revealed through interviews, narration, music, and jaw-dropping post-production---an entire milieu that was surely no more within a year of the 1938 filming. Steve McQueen and Helena Bonham Carter were among the principals who oversaw the “deconstruction” of this home movie, shot by a Polish-American tourist visiting relatives in East Europe, just before hostilities broke out. Some 3000 of the town's inhabitants were Jewish, and only six survived the War. $8-100, benefiting Dana's Humanity Now.