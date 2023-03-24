From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Hi-Rise
Date:
Friday, March 31, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
via Russell Brutsche
Location Details:
Resource Center for Non-Violence, 612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
Exhibition By Russell Brutsche
Is Santa Cruz on steroids? Is high-rise development inevitable?
Come see Art's part of the conversation, with paintings, songs & poems.
Fri March 31, 5-7pm, and Sat April 1, 2-5 pm.
Is Santa Cruz on steroids? Is high-rise development inevitable?
Come see Art's part of the conversation, with paintings, songs & poems.
Fri March 31, 5-7pm, and Sat April 1, 2-5 pm.
For more information: http://russellbrutsche.com/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 24, 2023 12:10AM
