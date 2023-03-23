Media Event / Luncheon for 11th Annual Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference

Friday, March 24, 2023

11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Press Conference

Michael Harris

279-215-9380

Town and Country Grand Ballroom

1215 J Street

Downtown Sacramento

Media Advisory and Press Conference

Alfonzo Washington, Executive Director, US-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry will travel to Sacramento to announce exciting plans for our 11th Annual Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference returning to Sacramento, at the Town and Country Grand Ballroom, 1215 J St, Downtown Sacramento, April 26-30, 2023.



Our 11th Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference will be anchored in the Town and Country Grand Downtown Ballroom, California State Capitol and CSUS University Union Ballroom, international and nationwide attendees will stay at our preferred hotels The Sacramento Hyatt Regency, Downtown Sheraton and throughout the Sacramento region.



Once again, we are collaborating with the California State University Sacramento’s Center for African Peace and Conflict Resolution to develop and present strategic and sustainable approaches for conflict resolution in fragile and conflict-affected countries.



Our conference and trade shows are designed to promote and support the use of trade, investment, and economic development to establish and maintain successful conflict resolution training and behavior modification programs in conflict-affected countries.



Early support for our 11th Annual, Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference is from our Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, key California Legislative leaders with guidance from Senate Office of International Relations, California Chamber of Commerce, California Black Chamber of Commerce, California Farm Bureau, California State University Sacramento and University of California, Davis.



The 11th Annual, Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference will feature a two-day trade show, strategic panel discussions and our signature Farm to Fork, "A Taste of Africa" Agritourism organized by the Atlanta based Pyramid Exchange Pan African Trade Show, NuMONDO Consulting & Training PLC, Ethiopia a sister company of The Africa-USA International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AfUSA), and our California Black Agriculture Working Group.



To date, more than 300+ Pan African business owners are in process attempting to secure Visas to attend our conference/trade show event for our Sacramento Conference. Key Biden/Harris Administration officials are ironing out a new process for African Delegates for expedited reconsideration of Visas request though U.S. State Department channels.



What differentiates our conference/trade show from others is there is a focus on small and medium sized business with investor financing matching on both sides of the equation.



Our partners on the African continent are working hard to impress upon Pan African businesses that the US and in particular our State of California is the golden place to launch small business expansion and partnerships for bi-lateral trade between the U.S. and the African Union.



We believe that the December 2022 US Africa Business Summit recently hosted by the Biden/Harris Administration is foundational towards opening a vast gateway of opportunity for bilateral trade and investment between the small and medium sized businesses, globally.



Next week, US Vice President Kamala Harris will lead a high-level delegation throughout the African Union that will hopefully greatly assist our efforts here in Sacramento to allow serious African Business and Government Officials to come to California this Spring 2023.



Currently many African businesses micro, small, and medium size businesses want to demonstrate commitment to community, culture and the continent by coming to Sacramento prepared to do business.



We currently have commitments from businesses from Ethiopia, Cameroon, Ghana, Senegal, The Gambia, Niger, Rwanda and 19 other countries who want to participate as exhibitors at our trade shows or registrants at the conference. We expect that list to grow based on website traffic and communications we are receiving from our in-country African partners. Attendees from throughout the State of California and beyond have begun registering at a good pace.



The 11th Annual Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference can potentially be one of the largest Africa/USA business events in California history.



We expect our California’s business community to come experience “A Taste of Africa.”



Our website panafricanglobaltradeconference.com is available for additional information or conference registration. You may also contact Mr. Alfonzo Washington, Executive Director for more information at 626-200-5985.