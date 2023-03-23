Jail Former SF Federal Reserve Member & Silicon Valley Bank President & CEO Greg Becker For Insider Trading!Monday 3/27/23 Press ConferenceMonday March 27, 2023 4:00 PMSan Francisco Federal Reserve Bank101 CaliforniaSan Francisco, CAJail Silicon Valley Bank President & CEO Greg Becker For Insider TradingGet The Banksters Out Of Control Of Our Banks NOW!Federal Reserve Directors Protecting The Crooks: Nationalize The Banks Under Workers ControlThe collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank was an inside job. Rightwing billionaire Peter Thiel and other insiders pulled over $42 billion from the bank one day before it was taken over by the FDIC.The same insiders have been pushing for deregulation of regional banks and they were the firstto grab their billions from the bank leaving the FDIC holding the bag.Becker himself and his fellow cronies in the bank in fact sold $84 million in stock while he was on the San Francisco Federal Reserve as a board member. So much for oversight when you have crooked bankers in charge of the banks. Bank runs are exactly what you get.Former SVB President and CEO Greg Becker sold over $3.5 million of his company stock holdings on Feb. 27 and $30 million of stock over the past two years as well as other SVB execs who sold $84 million.Governor Gavin Newsom was also illegally lobbying the Biden administration to save all the depositors even though it is illegal for a government official to lobby the Federal government when they have stock or funds in a company they would benefit from. Newsom has wineries that had funds in the SVB.Like the 2008 banking crisis, these bankers and billionaires like Thiell will get away with insider trading because he like the rest of the billionaires run both the Democrats and Republican parties.Speakers will discuss why we need systemic change in our economic structure to benefit working people and the poor and a party for working people.The threat of a complete financial collapse is growing and working people need a system that will protect our society.Sponsored byUnited Front Committee For A Labor Party