U.S. Environment & Forest Defense

Rights of Nature: UN Water Conference - SDGs for Protection of Earth's Water Ecosystems

sm_rights_of_nature_un_water_conference.jpg
original image (834x514)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, March 24, 2023
Time:
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
Global Alliance for the Rights of Nature
Location Details:
Online streaming of in-person U.N. Water Conference session
The Rights of Nature will have a voice during this year’s U.N. Water Conference held in New York. On Friday, March 24, 2023, the “Rights of Nature: The missing connection to enhance and implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Water” event will take place in person at the U.N. Headquarters at 12:30 PM PT (3.30 PM ET), which will be streamed online via Zoom.

This event will explore why the Rights of Nature framework presents a powerful legal, non-anthropocentric, holistic tool for water restoration and protection, and how an Earth Rights-based approach to Nature can help meet and complement the global goals and objectives of restoration and protection of water ecosystems, as well as ensure water for the environment, effective governance and the maintenance of the ecosystem’s life cycle in benefit of Nature.
This will be presented through several cases of rights-bearing aquatic ecosystems.

The event will explore the Rights of Nature framework as a powerful legal, non-anthropocentric, holistic tool for water restoration and protection, and how it can complement the global goals and objectives of restoration and protection of water ecosystems.

The event will feature Indigenous leadership from North America and the Global South, international organizations, state members, legal advocates, youth representatives, academics, and scientists. They will present several cases of rights-bearing aquatic ecosystems and link their professional perspectives and cosmovisions reinterpreting Sustainable Development Goals.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about the Rights of Nature and its connection with water restoration and protection.

Global Alliance for the Rights of Nature and partners
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 23, 2023 11:42AM
§
by Global Alliance for the Rights of Nature
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 11:42AM
sm_global_alliance_for_the_rights_of_nature__garn_.jpg
original image (1080x540)
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
