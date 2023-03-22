top
San Francisco Education & Student Activism

Understanding the Movement to Ban Library Books That Challenge Right-Wing Perspectives

Date:
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Jeff Pekrul
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Unitarian Universalists Association of San Francisco
Deborah Doyle has been an active library advocate at local, state and national levels for 25 years. She worked in both staff and volunteer roles at Friends of the SF Public Library — including executive director and board chair and currently chairs the Sonoma County Library Commission. With a BA from UVA and an MLIS from SJSU, she has served as president of both California Public Library Advocates and the California Library Association, sits on the American Library Association’s Committee on Legislation and is currently president-elect of United for Libraries, ALA's division that includes trustees, Friends, fundraisers and other library advocates. She has also held positions in marketing recruiting and research at Dolby Laboratories, Booz Allen, Heidrick & Struggles and the Defense Nuclear Agency. She and her husband live in Windsor.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/hrwg
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 22, 2023 8:46PM
