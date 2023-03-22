Understanding the Movement to Ban Library Books That Challenge Right-Wing Perspectives

Sunday, April 23, 2023

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Speaker

Jeff Pekrul

1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

Unitarian Universalists Association of San Francisco

Deborah Doyle has been an active library advocate at local, state and national levels for 25 years. She worked in both staff and volunteer roles at Friends of the SF Public Library — including executive director and board chair and currently chairs the Sonoma County Library Commission. With a BA from UVA and an MLIS from SJSU, she has served as president of both California Public Library Advocates and the California Library Association, sits on the American Library Association’s Committee on Legislation and is currently president-elect of United for Libraries, ALA's division that includes trustees, Friends, fundraisers and other library advocates. She has also held positions in marketing recruiting and research at Dolby Laboratories, Booz Allen, Heidrick & Struggles and the Defense Nuclear Agency. She and her husband live in Windsor.

