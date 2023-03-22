From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The U.S. & Israel: Old Dilemmas, New Problems
Sunday, April 02, 2023
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Speaker
Jeff Pekrul
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Unitarian Universalist Association of San Francisco
Unitarian Universalist Association of San Francisco
Dr. Stephen Zunes is a Professor of Politics and International Studies at the University of San Francisco, where he serves as coordinator of the program in Middle Eastern Studies. Recognized as one the country’s leading scholars of U.S. Middle East policy and of strategic nonviolent action, Professor Zunes and is an associate editor of Peace Review, and a contributing editor of Tikkun.
This talk will address new developments in Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestine, with the recent election of Israel’s most right-wing government ever, and the role of the U.S. government in creating and perpetuating the unfortunate reality there.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/hrwg
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 22, 2023 8:40PM
