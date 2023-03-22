From the Open-Publishing Calendar
What are the Prospects for World Peace?
Date:
Saturday, April 01, 2023
Time:
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
Also accessible online
As the U.S. and other NATO countries send more weapons to Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion, we could be facing the most dangerous situation since the Cuban missile crisis. The world seems to be breaking into two warring camps, one led by the United States and the other by Russia and China. Seemingly unreachable, the potential for nuclear attack and environmental destruction make peace necessary for everyone's survival.
Join our panelists to discuss the present situation and what it would take to create the peaceful world we need.
Anthony D’Agostino – Emeritus Professor of History, San Francisco State University, author of The Rise of Global Powers: International Politics in the Era of the World Wars
Richard Tan – Bay Area criminal and civil rights attorney and Marxist thinker and activist
Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks. Please arrive early to place your order so that you do not miss any of the presentations. An open discussion will follow the presentations.
We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.
This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.
To participate in this event online, please register in advance at
https://bit.ly/WorldPeace_230401 to receive your personal link
For more information email
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 22, 2023 5:56PM
