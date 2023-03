The film screening will be followed by Q&A discussion with film Director Michal Weitz.The Jewish National Fund's Blue Boxes were part of a successful fundraising campaign to support the purchase of land in Palestine. Joseph Weits, the filmmaker's grandfather, was the man who orchestrated the acquisition and expropriation of Palestinian lands. Weits's private diaries reveal an uncomfortable truth.Ways to help Palestinians:1) Sign the following:2) Learn more about Palestine at:- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)- Rebuilding Alliance- Adalah Justice Project- Eyewitness Palestine- Grassroots Al-Quds- BDS Movement- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)- We Are Not Numbers- teachpalestine.org- decolonizepalestine.com- gazaincontext.com- palambassador.org- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah3) Read the following books:- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha4) Watch the following films:- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/ - "The Price of Oslo"Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0 Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM - "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s 5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb