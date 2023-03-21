top
San Francisco Arts + Action

A Celebration of the Life of Poet and Writer Jim Nisbet

Date:
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
The Green Arcade
Email:
Phone:
415-431-6800
Location Details:
The 3rd Floor Edward McRoskey Loft
1687 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Join friends, relatives, neighbors, and members of the literary and artistic demimonde as we read selections from his writing and remember the brilliant and beloved Jim Nisbet (Jan 20, 1947 – Sept 28, 2022).

"One of the most unique voices in noir fiction......Nisbet narratives routinely detoured into myriad side-subjects in which he deployed his relentless curiosity and wide-ranging intellect. He was especially adept at revealing the terror lurking within onrushing cultural trends, be it digital technology, organ transplants, homelessness, the so-called "war on terror," or the societal chasms caused by rampant capitalism." - Eddie Muller

Please be masked and vaxxed. Thanks!
For more information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 21, 2023 11:35PM
