A Celebration of the Life of Poet and Writer Jim Nisbet

Date:

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Time:

5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

The Green Arcade

Email:

Phone:

415-431-6800

Location Details:

The 3rd Floor Edward McRoskey Loft

1687 Market Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

Join friends, relatives, neighbors, and members of the literary and artistic demimonde as we read selections from his writing and remember the brilliant and beloved Jim Nisbet (Jan 20, 1947 – Sept 28, 2022).



"One of the most unique voices in noir fiction......Nisbet narratives routinely detoured into myriad side-subjects in which he deployed his relentless curiosity and wide-ranging intellect. He was especially adept at revealing the terror lurking within onrushing cultural trends, be it digital technology, organ transplants, homelessness, the so-called "war on terror," or the societal chasms caused by rampant capitalism." - Eddie Muller



Please be masked and vaxxed. Thanks!