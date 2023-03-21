top
East Meadow Update 3/17/23

by East Meadow Action Committee (EMAC)
Tue, Mar 21, 2023 6:30PM
On March 15 and 16, 2023 the UC Regents took up UCSC’s latest proposal for Student Housing West. With almost no deliberation they approved the proposal unanimously.
sm_ucsc_east_meadow.jpg
original image (2040x1530)
More specifically, they approved a proposal to finance and proceed with the East Meadow portion of the larger Student Housing West, and to support initial planning for the rest of the project. While it is often assumed that this project will provide a large amount of housing (over 3000 beds), the portion just approved will provide very little housing (140 beds) but will tear up seventeen acres of the East Meadow.

How soon will we see bulldozers in the Meadow? The administration’s stated plan is to begin construction in January 2024, give or take a month.

The proposal just approved by the Regents was one of many capital projects advanced by various UC campuses. In most instances, if a project claimed to provide housing, there was no discussion or deliberation. It went immediately to a unanimous yes vote. There was none of the normal briefing, discussion, and debate on any of the housing items. On the UCSC proposal none of the issues we raised were discussed or even noted.

The housing shortage in California has become so acute that no politician wants to be seen as standing in the way of its solution. We are not opposed to new housing. On the contrary, we have advocated for housing that would be better for the campus and fairer to the students. That did not matter: the call for more housing seems to have overwhelmed every other consideration.

We want to thank again all of you who have contributed so generously and in so many ways to defending the meadow.
For more information: https://www.eastmeadowaction.org/
