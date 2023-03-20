From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Solutions are Already Here: Hope for Ecological Renewal. A workshop with Gregory Stevens
Sunday, March 26, 2023
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Class/Workshop
UUSF Morning Forum
Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco
In Person: 1187 Franklin St. @ Geary / TSK Room
On Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/95797889329?pwd=YzJUUVFXUzdpeTlUU3FDd296UGg2UT09
Gregory Stevens works for California Interfaith Power and Light, helping inter-religious groups across California engage in ecologically resilient technology for their facilities. He is committed to provide practical solutions to our daily problems but realizes that climate change is a powerful reality.
It is easy to fall into despair when the world is being destroyed by a few, excessively greedy billionaire capitalists. It is especially difficult when the solutions that the dominant culture offers are to take shorter showers, buy an EV car, or consume more “green” products. These efforts may have little or no impact on the reality of climate catastrophe.
In this workshop, Gregory will critically investigate the relation between climate change and capitalism, calling for a more expansive political imagination through an anthropological look at human societies around the planet. As we face a rising far-right movement, reactionary environmentalism, and doomsday apocalyptic scenarios, this workshop will provide ancient solutions with hope-filled modern implications.
Join us for this exciting and lively discussion!
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 20, 2023 3:40PM
