From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
No Place for Whales: The U.S. Military's Legacy in Indian Country: Reckless Toxic Dumping
From the mustard gas pit on Walker River Paiute lands, to the napalm burn site on Fallon Paiute Shoshone lands, to the undetonated bombs in the Lakota Badlands, to the experimental explosives at Fort Wingate in New Mexico and secret radioactive waste dump near the Tohono O'odham Nation capital of Sells, Arizona, to the widespread illegal hazardous waste dumping, and leaking of toxic waste, in many of the Alaskan and Hawaiian islands -- there is enough documented cancer-causing waste to fill an encyclopedia.
The U.S. military's poisonous legacy in Indian country
U.S. Military's Strewn Undetonated Bombs, Napalm Burn Pits, and Secret Radioactive Waste Dumps
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News
While claiming to be defending the world, the U.S. military left behind cancer-causing, hazardous waste that is recklessly strewn across Indian country.
From the mustard gas pit on Walker River Paiute lands and napalm burn site on Fallon Paiute Shoshone lands in Nevada, to the undetonated bombs in the Lakota Badlands in South Dakota, to the experimental explosives at Fort Wingate in New Mexico and secret radioactive waste dump near the Tohono O'odham Nation capital of Sells, Arizona, to the widespread illegal hazardous waste dumping, and leaking barrels of toxic waste, in many of the Alaskan and Hawaiian islands -- there is enough documented cancer-causing waste to fill an encyclopedia.
We look at a few of the sites in our article, 'No Place for Whales.'
The deadliest remains of the Cold War remain in the soil of the Western Shoshone, where the atomic bomb was detonated at the Nuclear Test Site. Navajos and Pueblos were sent to their deaths mining uranium during the Cold War. Today, radioactive tailings remain strewn across the Navajo Nation, regardless of the United States' continual promises of cleanup.
The radioactive waste from the Church Rock, N.M., uranium spill, one of the worst in history, continues to flow through Navajo communities, and down the Rio Puerco wash in the Flagstaff, Arizona, region.
However, less publicized are the sites of strewn undetonated bombs and live shells, secret radioactive waste dumps, and pits of mustard gas and napalm.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2019/09/a-slow-and-toxic-genocide.html
Top photo: The U.S. Military is still cleaning up its hazardous waste strewn and dumped in Alaska islands, at the same time that President Biden approves more oil drilling in the Arctic, detrimental to the pristine natural environment and wildlife.
U.S. Military's Strewn Undetonated Bombs, Napalm Burn Pits, and Secret Radioactive Waste Dumps
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News
While claiming to be defending the world, the U.S. military left behind cancer-causing, hazardous waste that is recklessly strewn across Indian country.
From the mustard gas pit on Walker River Paiute lands and napalm burn site on Fallon Paiute Shoshone lands in Nevada, to the undetonated bombs in the Lakota Badlands in South Dakota, to the experimental explosives at Fort Wingate in New Mexico and secret radioactive waste dump near the Tohono O'odham Nation capital of Sells, Arizona, to the widespread illegal hazardous waste dumping, and leaking barrels of toxic waste, in many of the Alaskan and Hawaiian islands -- there is enough documented cancer-causing waste to fill an encyclopedia.
We look at a few of the sites in our article, 'No Place for Whales.'
The deadliest remains of the Cold War remain in the soil of the Western Shoshone, where the atomic bomb was detonated at the Nuclear Test Site. Navajos and Pueblos were sent to their deaths mining uranium during the Cold War. Today, radioactive tailings remain strewn across the Navajo Nation, regardless of the United States' continual promises of cleanup.
The radioactive waste from the Church Rock, N.M., uranium spill, one of the worst in history, continues to flow through Navajo communities, and down the Rio Puerco wash in the Flagstaff, Arizona, region.
However, less publicized are the sites of strewn undetonated bombs and live shells, secret radioactive waste dumps, and pits of mustard gas and napalm.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2019/09/a-slow-and-toxic-genocide.html
Top photo: The U.S. Military is still cleaning up its hazardous waste strewn and dumped in Alaska islands, at the same time that President Biden approves more oil drilling in the Arctic, detrimental to the pristine natural environment and wildlife.
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2019/09/a-s...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network