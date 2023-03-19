From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Pollution in Bayview-Hunters Point, its impact on residents, & what we can do about it

Date:

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Art Persyko

Location Details:

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86465752525?pwd=Tzh1YVh5SE9mdWkzdjI2clZrVEczdz09 ; Meeting ID: 864 6575 2525; Passcode: 465295; by phone: 1 669 900 9128





SPEAKERS: Kamillah Ealom, Greenaction Bayview Hunters Point Community Organizer/Program Coordinator; and Sherlitha Holmes-Boxx, Greenaction Community Organizer/Policy Advocate.



Followed by Q&A



“...Greenaction is working with our community partners... and whistleblowers to watchdog and advocate for full retesting and a proper cleanup of the radioactive and toxic contamination resulting from decades of reckless military and industrial operations. We are also working with residents for comprehensive testing, with independent community oversight, of “Parcel A” – the area incorrectly declared clean by the government and Tetra Tech over a decade ago, where three hundred upscale townhouses were built, and where radioactive equipment was recently discovered…” (



48 Hills: "THE TRAGIC TOXIC LEGACY OF THE HUNTERS POINT NAVAL SHIPYARD;

The one-time economic engine of the 'Harlem of the West' has become an environmental disaster area—and the city isn't taking it seriously", by Tom Molanphy, 3/1/23(



There will be a half-hour SF Gray Panther membership meeting from 2:30 to 3 pm following the forum described above. Forum attendees are welcome to stay for that portion of the meeting.

##################################################

