San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services

Pollution in Bayview-Hunters Point, its impact on residents, & what we can do about it

sm_img_8782.jpg
original image (1024x772)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Art Persyko
Location Details:
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86465752525?pwd=Tzh1YVh5SE9mdWkzdjI2clZrVEczdz09; Meeting ID: 864 6575 2525; Passcode: 465295; by phone: 1 669 900 9128
Tuesday, March 21, 1-3 PM: Environmental Racism in SF — The deadly pollution of Bay View Hunters Point & its impact on its residents; What is the situation now, and what can we do about it? Find out from those directly impacted! How?*

SPEAKERS: Kamillah Ealom, Greenaction Bayview Hunters Point Community Organizer/Program Coordinator; and Sherlitha Holmes-Boxx, Greenaction Community Organizer/Policy Advocate.

Followed by Q&A

“...Greenaction is working with our community partners... and whistleblowers to watchdog and advocate for full retesting and a proper cleanup of the radioactive and toxic contamination resulting from decades of reckless military and industrial operations. We are also working with residents for comprehensive testing, with independent community oversight, of “Parcel A” – the area incorrectly declared clean by the government and Tetra Tech over a decade ago, where three hundred upscale townhouses were built, and where radioactive equipment was recently discovered…” (http://greenaction.org/cleanup-of-contaminated-sites/).

48 Hills: "THE TRAGIC TOXIC LEGACY OF THE HUNTERS POINT NAVAL SHIPYARD;
The one-time economic engine of the 'Harlem of the West' has become an environmental disaster area—and the city isn't taking it seriously", by Tom Molanphy, 3/1/23(https://48hills.org/2023/03/the-tragic-toxic-legacy-of-the-hunters-point-naval-shipyard/); (https://48hills.org/2023/03/this-land-is-whose-land/); excerpt:“…. the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, which has been in clean-up mode since being declared a Superfund site in 1989. With expert guidance from a 2022 Civil Grand Jury Report and a shallow groundwater response to sea-level rise study, the numbers add up to one irrefutable takeaway: the devastating impact of displacement on one of the city’s most vibrant communities…"

There will be a half-hour SF Gray Panther membership meeting from 2:30 to 3 pm following the forum described above. Forum attendees are welcome to stay for that portion of the meeting.
##################################################
For more information: https://sfgraypanthers.org/events
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 19, 2023 1:45PM
§
by Art Persyko
Sun, Mar 19, 2023 1:45PM
pastedgraphic-3.png
https://sfgraypanthers.org/events
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
