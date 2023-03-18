From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
In Loving Memory of Public Health
Date:
Monday, March 20, 2023
Time:
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Senior and Disability Action
Location Details:
1000 Broadway, Oakland. In front of the downtown office of Alameda County Dept. of Public Health
This Monday 3/20 at 4:30pm Senior and Disability Action will hold an action at 1000 Broadway Oakland, in front of Alameda County Department of Public Health to protest CDPH’s decision to remove mask requirements in healthcare and high risk settings.
They will be wearing Funeral attire/black and gathering at 4pm for the action to start at 4:30 pm. Please come show your support for the disabled and immunocompromised people in your life!
They will be wearing Funeral attire/black and gathering at 4pm for the action to start at 4:30 pm. Please come show your support for the disabled and immunocompromised people in your life!
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 18, 2023 4:50PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network