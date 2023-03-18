In Loving Memory of Public Health

Date:

Monday, March 20, 2023

Time:

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Senior and Disability Action

Location Details:

1000 Broadway, Oakland. In front of the downtown office of Alameda County Dept. of Public Health

This Monday 3/20 at 4:30pm Senior and Disability Action will hold an action at 1000 Broadway Oakland, in front of Alameda County Department of Public Health to protest CDPH’s decision to remove mask requirements in healthcare and high risk settings.



They will be wearing Funeral attire/black and gathering at 4pm for the action to start at 4:30 pm. Please come show your support for the disabled and immunocompromised people in your life!