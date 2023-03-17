top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Solidarity With East Palestine/Hunters Point & Nationalize The Railroads: Action in SF

by Labor Video Project
Fri, Mar 17, 2023 7:50PM
A rally was held at the San Francisco Federal Building on March 13, 2023 to connect the toxic rail wreck disaster in East Palestine with the Hunters Point-Treasure Island toxic clean-up scandal. Over $1 billion was spent by the US government to pay for a clean-up of the radioactive dump site and Tetra Tech managers were charged and convicted with fraud in the clean-up. The company also retaliated against health and safety whistleblowers with terminations. It is presently being sued by the DOJ and the fired whistleblowers in San Francisco. The same company has been hired by Norfolk Southern railroad company to test the air and came back with negative tests.
sm_ufclp_e._palestine_rally_3-13-23.jpg
original image (2654x2228)
From East Palestine to the Hunters Point shipyard in San Francisco was the focus of a rally held at the San Francisco Federal building on March 13, 2023.

Participants called for the evacuation of the people and workers of East Palestine with costs being paid by Norfolk Southern railroad and to defend the people and workers of Hunters Point The direct connection between East Palestine and Hunters Point is that the company Tetra Tech and it's subsidies were involved in falsifying the remediation of the radioactive dump site in Hunters Point/Treasure Island and the EPA has allowed Norfolk Southern Railroad to hire them to do air testing in East Palestine. Tetra Tech also retaliated against health and safety whistleblowers who were fired by the company. The Department of Justice also has joined the lawsuit against Tetra Tech in Federal Court in San Francisco yet the US government is allowing Tetra Tech to be involved in supposed air monitoring in East Palestine.

The rally also supported the nationalization of the railroads under workers control. It was also
pointed out that Black Rock has large amount of shares in both Norfolk Southern and Tetra
Tech and has massively profited by precision staffing which brutally cut back the staffing of
Norfolk Southern railroad.

The rally was initiated by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org

Additional Media:

East Palestine EPA Cover-up & SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Connection with Greg Schwartz
https://youtu.be/DrMN3JEn0ZQ

Demanding Transparency in East Palestine, Ohio
https://www.counterpunch.org/2023/02/24/demanding-transparency-in-east-palestine-ohio/

Ohio & EPA officials say East Palestine's water is safe. But where's the full data?
https://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/2023/02/24/east-palestine-water-declared-safe-but-more-testing-underway/69923447007/

The NTSB, East Palestine Railroad Catastrophe, Rail Safety & Nationalization With RWU's Hugh Sawyer
https://youtu.be/auXlY-Vt1gA

"Nuking A Town With Chemicals To Get A Railroad Open" & Railroad Labor With SMART's Jerad Cassity
https://youtu.be/j6hawlR02KE

Palestine Ohio Train Wreck, Greed & The Systemic Crisis In US Rail System With RWU Gabe Christenson
https://youtu.be/cEm1x6zezaA

"Cleaning The Swamp" Hunters Point Tetra Tech Workers Blow Whistle On Criminal Cover-up & Corruption
https://youtu.be/ky5QFa-q1UU

SF Hunters Point Tetra Tech Whistleblowers Speak Out About Criminal Cover-up & Bullying
https://youtu.be/2GGHz9duZz8

http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Hunters-Point-Whistleblowers-Expose-More-Alleged-Fraud-of-Shipyard-Cleanup--431638053.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_YVou0kmQI&feature=youtu.be

Corruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8

The UCSF LARC AFSCME 3299/UPTE Workers Sickness & Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-4-30-20-the-ucsf-larc-afscme-3299upte-workers-sickness-dr-ahimsa-sumchai

Contractor Submitted False Radiation Data at Hunters Point
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/contractor-submitted-false-radiation-data-at-hunters-point/79399/

OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k

The Struggle for Justice At SF Hunters Point Naval Shipyard & Dr. Ahimsa Porter Sumchai
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMm51Cm_Nao&t=48s

Courage & Murder For Profit At Hunters Point Shipyard:The Life of Tetra Tech Whistleblower Carpenter
https://www..youtube.com/watch?v=DEBmV9_qJ9k

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/6yQ4_d-jCWA
§People & Workers Of East Palestine Were Poisoned By Norfolk Southern Railway
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Mar 17, 2023 7:50PM
sm_train_derailment_ap_23044465686358_ky_0213.jpeg
original image (1250x703)
The Norfolk Southern Railway was allowed to burn a massive amount of dangerous toxic waste in the town of East Palestine. The EPA allowed Norfolk Southern railway to not only to contaminate the population but to hire Tetra Tech to do the testing.
https://youtu.be/6yQ4_d-jCWA
§EPA, OSHA, DOT In Bed With Norfolk Southern & Tetra Tech
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Mar 17, 2023 7:50PM
sm_ufclp_e._palestine_rally_3-13-23_.jpg
original image (1369x1381)
The government agencies EPA, OSHA and the DOT have been captured by the Norfolk Southern Railway which has poisoned the people and workers of East Palestine and the region.
https://youtu.be/6yQ4_d-jCWA
§Biden's DOT Secretary Buttigieg With Norfolk Southern CEO
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Mar 17, 2023 7:50PM
sm_buttiegeig___palmer_norfork_southern_ceo.jpeg
original image (800x973)
The Biden administration has been very cozy with the owners and bosses of the railroads including with Norfolk Southern railroad.
https://youtu.be/6yQ4_d-jCWA
§Black Rock Is A Large Holder of Both Tetra TeBlch & Norfolk Southern Railway
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Mar 17, 2023 7:50PM
images-2.jpeg
Black Rock owns shares in both the Norfolk Southern railway and Tetra Tech which was involved in a massive cover-up of the supposed clean-up of Hunters Point & Treasure Island radioactive toxic dump.
https://youtu.be/6yQ4_d-jCWA
Add Your Comments
