A rally was held at the San Francisco Federal Building on March 13, 2023 to connect the toxic rail wreck disaster in East Palestine with the Hunters Point-Treasure Island toxic clean-up scandal. Over $1 billion was spent by the US government to pay for a clean-up of the radioactive dump site and Tetra Tech managers were charged and convicted with fraud in the clean-up. The company also retaliated against health and safety whistleblowers with terminations. It is presently being sued by the DOJ and the fired whistleblowers in San Francisco. The same company has been hired by Norfolk Southern railroad company to test the air and came back with negative tests.

From East Palestine to the Hunters Point shipyard in San Francisco was the focus of a rally held at the San Francisco Federal building on March 13, 2023.Participants called for the evacuation of the people and workers of East Palestine with costs being paid by Norfolk Southern railroad and to defend the people and workers of Hunters Point The direct connection between East Palestine and Hunters Point is that the company Tetra Tech and it's subsidies were involved in falsifying the remediation of the radioactive dump site in Hunters Point/Treasure Island and the EPA has allowed Norfolk Southern Railroad to hire them to do air testing in East Palestine. Tetra Tech also retaliated against health and safety whistleblowers who were fired by the company. The Department of Justice also has joined the lawsuit against Tetra Tech in Federal Court in San Francisco yet the US government is allowing Tetra Tech to be involved in supposed air monitoring in East Palestine.The rally also supported the nationalization of the railroads under workers control. It was alsopointed out that Black Rock has large amount of shares in both Norfolk Southern and TetraTech and has massively profited by precision staffing which brutally cut back the staffing ofNorfolk Southern railroad.The rally was initiated by United Front Committee For A Labor Party