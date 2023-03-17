From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Solidarity With East Palestine/Hunters Point & Nationalize The Railroads: Action in SF
A rally was held at the San Francisco Federal Building on March 13, 2023 to connect the toxic rail wreck disaster in East Palestine with the Hunters Point-Treasure Island toxic clean-up scandal. Over $1 billion was spent by the US government to pay for a clean-up of the radioactive dump site and Tetra Tech managers were charged and convicted with fraud in the clean-up. The company also retaliated against health and safety whistleblowers with terminations. It is presently being sued by the DOJ and the fired whistleblowers in San Francisco. The same company has been hired by Norfolk Southern railroad company to test the air and came back with negative tests.
From East Palestine to the Hunters Point shipyard in San Francisco was the focus of a rally held at the San Francisco Federal building on March 13, 2023.
Participants called for the evacuation of the people and workers of East Palestine with costs being paid by Norfolk Southern railroad and to defend the people and workers of Hunters Point The direct connection between East Palestine and Hunters Point is that the company Tetra Tech and it's subsidies were involved in falsifying the remediation of the radioactive dump site in Hunters Point/Treasure Island and the EPA has allowed Norfolk Southern Railroad to hire them to do air testing in East Palestine. Tetra Tech also retaliated against health and safety whistleblowers who were fired by the company. The Department of Justice also has joined the lawsuit against Tetra Tech in Federal Court in San Francisco yet the US government is allowing Tetra Tech to be involved in supposed air monitoring in East Palestine.
The rally also supported the nationalization of the railroads under workers control. It was also
pointed out that Black Rock has large amount of shares in both Norfolk Southern and Tetra
Tech and has massively profited by precision staffing which brutally cut back the staffing of
Norfolk Southern railroad.
The rally was initiated by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org
Additional Media:
East Palestine EPA Cover-up & SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Connection with Greg Schwartz
https://youtu.be/DrMN3JEn0ZQ
Demanding Transparency in East Palestine, Ohio
https://www.counterpunch.org/2023/02/24/demanding-transparency-in-east-palestine-ohio/
Ohio & EPA officials say East Palestine's water is safe. But where's the full data?
https://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/2023/02/24/east-palestine-water-declared-safe-but-more-testing-underway/69923447007/
The NTSB, East Palestine Railroad Catastrophe, Rail Safety & Nationalization With RWU's Hugh Sawyer
https://youtu.be/auXlY-Vt1gA
"Nuking A Town With Chemicals To Get A Railroad Open" & Railroad Labor With SMART's Jerad Cassity
https://youtu.be/j6hawlR02KE
Palestine Ohio Train Wreck, Greed & The Systemic Crisis In US Rail System With RWU Gabe Christenson
https://youtu.be/cEm1x6zezaA
"Cleaning The Swamp" Hunters Point Tetra Tech Workers Blow Whistle On Criminal Cover-up & Corruption
https://youtu.be/ky5QFa-q1UU
SF Hunters Point Tetra Tech Whistleblowers Speak Out About Criminal Cover-up & Bullying
https://youtu.be/2GGHz9duZz8
http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Hunters-Point-Whistleblowers-Expose-More-Alleged-Fraud-of-Shipyard-Cleanup--431638053.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_YVou0kmQI&feature=youtu.be
Corruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8
The UCSF LARC AFSCME 3299/UPTE Workers Sickness & Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-4-30-20-the-ucsf-larc-afscme-3299upte-workers-sickness-dr-ahimsa-sumchai
Contractor Submitted False Radiation Data at Hunters Point
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/contractor-submitted-false-radiation-data-at-hunters-point/79399/
OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k
The Struggle for Justice At SF Hunters Point Naval Shipyard & Dr. Ahimsa Porter Sumchai
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMm51Cm_Nao&t=48s
Courage & Murder For Profit At Hunters Point Shipyard:The Life of Tetra Tech Whistleblower Carpenter
https://www..youtube.com/watch?v=DEBmV9_qJ9k
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/6yQ4_d-jCWA
