Alternative Transportation: Freight-Hopping + Biking (+ Green Burials)

Date:

Saturday, April 01, 2023

Time:

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Craig Baldwin

Location Details:

ATA Gallery is located on the corner of Valencia and 21st streets in San Francisco's Mission district ... 992 Valencia St.

Adventurous and free-thinking refusals of the petroleum dead-end give rise to thriving sub-cultures, and tonight, two of these are celebrated in their respective halves of a program filled to bursting with radical ideas and experiences. Bernal Heights hero Mark Brecke takes the handlebars of the I_Butterfly project, Cory (Stingray Sam) McAbee's inspired campaign to save the Monarch Butterflies through the seeding of their migratory pathways with the milkweed plants that are essential to survival..and which can sprout right out of our lovingly composted corpses! Mark's 20-min. live-narrated slideshow details the fascinating episodes of McAbee's junket to launch the national consciousness-raising, a bike journey through 2000 miles and 15 states, from Maine to Florida, stopping at theaters---and “green” graveyards---along the way to spread the word! Cory's own 25-min. Cultured Cells Culture performance-video was often screened, and will be tonight. Our second half sports a spate of reports of travel by even Other means---hopping those freights! Showcased is David Murphy's Free Ride, supported by a pair of shorts from the InDecline Collective. ALSO: Ivy McClelland in-person with clips of herself in the European hit-doc, The Train I Ride, AND on our gallery walls, a sneak-preview of Bill Daniel's upcoming Mostly True rail zine, plus a choice clip of his Bozo Texino, of course! $12-120 benefit for I_Butterfly.